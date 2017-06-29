DON PASQUALE

The Zimmerli Family Opera Endowment, Sustaining Sponsor

Donizetti’s opera buffa is transported to the Wild West in this critically acclaimed production by former BMC Opera Director David Gately. Hang onto your hat for this uproarious and lively interpretation of the beloved opera, sung in Italian with English translations.

David Gately, stage director

Caleb Harris, conductor

Janiec Opera Company of the Brevard Music Center

MUSIC: Gaetano Donizetti

LIBRETTO: Gaetano Donizetti & Giovanni Ruffini

7:30 PM | $45-$55

Porter Center at Brevard College

Ticket holders may attend a free Pre-Opera Talk in Scott Commons beginning one hour before the performance.