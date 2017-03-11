Demonstration: Weaving on a Foot-Powered Loom

to Google Calendar - Demonstration: Weaving on a Foot-Powered Loom - 2017-03-11 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Demonstration: Weaving on a Foot-Powered Loom - 2017-03-11 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Demonstration: Weaving on a Foot-Powered Loom - 2017-03-11 11:00:00 iCalendar - Demonstration: Weaving on a Foot-Powered Loom - 2017-03-11 11:00:00

Gallery of the Mountains 290 Macon Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28804

High Country weaver Cindy Long will demonstrate weaving on a traditional foot-powered loom at Gallery of the Mountains in Asheville on Saturday, March 11 from 11am to 3pm. A weaver for over 25 years, Cindy creates unique, one-of-a-kind scarves handwoven from cotton, rayon or a cotton-rayon blend. Her work can be found exclusively at Gallery of the Mountains, which features American handmade crafts by more than 100 local and regional artists of the Southern Appalachians. The gallery is located inside The Omni Grove Park Inn (Sammons Wing Promenade).

Info

Gallery of the Mountains 290 Macon Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28804 View Map

Art & Exhibitions

Visit Event Website

(828) 254-2068

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Demonstration: Weaving on a Foot-Powered Loom - 2017-03-11 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Demonstration: Weaving on a Foot-Powered Loom - 2017-03-11 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Demonstration: Weaving on a Foot-Powered Loom - 2017-03-11 11:00:00 iCalendar - Demonstration: Weaving on a Foot-Powered Loom - 2017-03-11 11:00:00

E-newsletters
Subscribe today for as little as $10.95!
Like us on facebook
Visit Our Sister Magazines!
Visit The Roanoker.com
Visit LifeOutsideMag.com
Visit bridebookva.com

Your Favorite Stories

Blue Ridge Parkway Resources: