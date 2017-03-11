Demonstration: Weaving on a Foot-Powered Loom

High Country weaver Cindy Long will demonstrate weaving on a traditional foot-powered loom at Gallery of the Mountains in Asheville on Saturday, March 11 from 11am to 3pm. A weaver for over 25 years, Cindy creates unique, one-of-a-kind scarves handwoven from cotton, rayon or a cotton-rayon blend. Her work can be found exclusively at Gallery of the Mountains, which features American handmade crafts by more than 100 local and regional artists of the Southern Appalachians. The gallery is located inside The Omni Grove Park Inn (Sammons Wing Promenade).