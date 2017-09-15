Located on the beautiful grounds of the Museum of Appalachia, the "Days of the Pioneer" Antique Show has already been touted as the premier antique show in the country!

This show features over sixty (60) of the finest selection of 18th & 19th century Antique Dealers. Elaine Meyer, President of the Museum, said, "This show is truly a one of a kind event and is slated to be one of the best antique shows in the country. With the 65-acre Museum of Appalachia as a backdrop, attendees can experience the Museum which houses thousands of early American artifacts in their natural setting, and then have the opportunity to purchase similar items from scores of outstanding dealers who will be here from across the country."

During the show, traditional craftsmen will be on the grounds demonstrating their various and centuries-old talents. The venue will also provide mountain music in different locations on the grounds while other areas will highlight Civil War-era soldiers and civilians in their period dress.

Tickets also include a tour of the Museum, a farm-village with some three dozen historic log structures, exhibit halls filled with authentic Appalachian artifacts, gardens, and farm animals in a picturesque setting surrounded by split-rail fences.