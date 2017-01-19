Danceworks Festival

It’s becoming a tradition in Berkeley County for dozens of young dance students to gather in early spring at Musselman High for the Dance Works festival. This year’s event—the fourth— will be held Saturday and Sunday, March 25 and 26. Sponsored by the Berkeley Arts Council, with the support of MBC Parks and Recreation, dance instructors will feature their specialties during classes over the two days.

On Sunday afternoon, a gala performance will bring students from area dance schools and companies to the spotlight as parents, friends and the public enjoy classical ballet, contemporary, jazz, hiphop and more.

Dance schools and companies in the area can learn how to attend the Dance Works 2017 weekend by requesting information by email from danceworkswv@gmail.com, or calling the Berkeley Arts Council at 304-620-7277. Details are online at www.berkeleyartswv.org/danceworks or through facebook.com/Dance Works 201