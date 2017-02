Juried Art Show - $2,650 in Awards

Judging Criteria

Criteria for judging art work and crafts follow these “Artistic Elements”

1. Composition: Focal point, Dominance, Repetition, Movement/Rhythm

2. Skill: Shapes, Craftsmanship, Depth, Perspective

3. Style: Uniqueness, Category, Personal, Originality

4. Color: Value and Intensity, Dominant Color

5. Presentation: Framing (for paintings) or use of displays for jewelry and other crafts

