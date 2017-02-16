The Crozet Arts & Crafts Festival is a tradition for many artists, patrons, volunteers and entertainers alike. It has a strong reputation locally and the demographics of the area provide support year after year. Due to its central location in the Commonwealth and its convenient access to many major roadways, including I-81 and I-64, the Charlottesville area makes a great show stop between major cities. Any time of year is a good time of year to do business here, but many visitors choose to visit this historic area in the exquisite Spring and Fall.

Crozet Arts & Crafts Festivals are held at Claudius Crozet Park and serve as the primary year round source of income for the operation and maintenance of the Park. The Park is a community owned and operated non-profit recreational facility open to all. Locals support the art festival for this reason. Out of towners and travelers from other regions attend as a way of supporting the fine craft of handmade artworks for which we are so well known.