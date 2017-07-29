The 8th Annual Creeper Trail Ride to End Cancer (C-TREC) is on July 28th and 29th in Damascus, VA. The weekend event includes a Silent Auction and Concert on Friday evening, July 28. Then the big event is an 18-mile bike ride from White Top Mountain to Damascus on the beautiful Virginia Creeper Trail and a 5-mile walk on the Virginia Creeper Trail. Kick off for the Ride and Walk is on Saturday, July 29th, 9am, in the Damascus Town Park. Also, there will be a Survivor Celebration. Form a team and Ride or Walk to support life-saving rare cancer research. Each team of up to 5 people is asked to raise $500.