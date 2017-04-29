Cow Pie Bingo

Radford High School 50 Dalton Drive, Radford, Virginia 24141

Cow Pie Bingo: Buy a ticket (randomized number), hope for one of the cows to drop a "pie" on your designated area, support Radford City Public Schools, and receive a chance to win up to $3,000 CASH! Three chances to win! Need not be present to win.

This is the 1st annual randomized raffle benefiting Radford City Public Schools, specifically benefiting the Access to Community College Education program (ACCE), Radford High School Foundation, Inc., and the Radford City Schools Partners for Excellence Foundation, Inc.

Event Date: Saturday, April 29, 2017

Where: RHS Football Stadium

Time: 5:00 p.m. Live Music and Food, 6:00 p.m. Releasing of Cows

Radford High School 50 Dalton Drive, Radford, Virginia 24141

