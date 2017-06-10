Claytor Lake Festival

Arts, Crafts, Food Vendors, Old Dominion Historical Fire Truck Drive In, Car/Motorcycle Show, Everett Lee Yearout, Jr. Adult/Youth Fishing Tournament/Essay Contest, Coast Guard Auxiliary Search & Rescue, Claytor Lake Sailing Association, Remote Control Airplanes, Cumulus Broadcasting Live Remote, Wine Tasting & Entertainment with Beach Music & a mini performance of “Then Sings my Soul” by the Wohlfahrt Haus. The Grand Finale is Fireworks by Grucci at Dusk. There will be a parking fee of $10.00 or $5.00 & 5 cans of food. A free shuttle service is provided from the parking lot at Wal-Mart in Dublin beginning at 6:00 pm.