Classical Dance

Google Calendar - Classical Dance - 2017-07-16 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Classical Dance - 2017-07-16 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Classical Dance - 2017-07-16 00:00:00 iCalendar - Classical Dance - 2017-07-16 00:00:00

Brevard Music Center 349 Andante Lane, North Carolina 28712

Explore a variety of symphonic styles and their intimate relationship to dance. Violinist Maria Sanderson, winner of the 2016 Sphinx Competition, is featured.

Brevard Concert Orchestra

Ken Lam, conductor

Maria Sanderson, violin

BACH / STOKOWSKI Passacaglia and Fugue

TCHAIKOVSKY Marche Slave

MOZART Violin Concerto No. 4

STRAUSS, JR. On The Beautiful Blue Danube

BRAHMS Hungarian Dances Nos. 5 and 6

SMETANA 3 Dances from The Bartered Bride

MÁRQUEZ Danzón No.2

3:00 PM | $26-$57 | Lawn $15

Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium at Brevard Music Center

Ticket holders may attend The PreConcert, a free recital in Thomas Hall, which begins one hour before the performance

Info
Brevard Music Center 349 Andante Lane, North Carolina 28712
828-862-2100
Google Calendar - Classical Dance - 2017-07-16 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Classical Dance - 2017-07-16 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Classical Dance - 2017-07-16 00:00:00 iCalendar - Classical Dance - 2017-07-16 00:00:00
E-newsletters
Subscribe today for as little as $10.95!
Like us on facebook
Visit Our Sister Magazines!
Visit The Roanoker.com
Visit LifeOutsideMag.com
Visit bridebookva.com

Your Favorite Stories

Blue Ridge Parkway Resources: