Classical Dance

Explore a variety of symphonic styles and their intimate relationship to dance. Violinist Maria Sanderson, winner of the 2016 Sphinx Competition, is featured.
Brevard Concert Orchestra
Ken Lam, conductor
Maria Sanderson, violin
BACH / STOKOWSKI Passacaglia and Fugue
TCHAIKOVSKY Marche Slave
MOZART Violin Concerto No. 4
STRAUSS, JR. On The Beautiful Blue Danube
BRAHMS Hungarian Dances Nos. 5 and 6
SMETANA 3 Dances from The Bartered Bride
MÁRQUEZ Danzón No.2
3:00 PM | $26-$57 | Lawn $15
Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium at Brevard Music Center
Ticket holders may attend The PreConcert, a free recital in Thomas Hall, which begins one hour before the performance