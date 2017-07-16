Classical Dance

Explore a variety of symphonic styles and their intimate relationship to dance. Violinist Maria Sanderson, winner of the 2016 Sphinx Competition, is featured.

Brevard Concert Orchestra

Ken Lam, conductor

Maria Sanderson, violin

BACH / STOKOWSKI Passacaglia and Fugue

TCHAIKOVSKY Marche Slave

MOZART Violin Concerto No. 4

STRAUSS, JR. On The Beautiful Blue Danube

BRAHMS Hungarian Dances Nos. 5 and 6

SMETANA 3 Dances from The Bartered Bride

MÁRQUEZ Danzón No.2

3:00 PM | $26-$57 | Lawn $15

Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium at Brevard Music Center

Ticket holders may attend The PreConcert, a free recital in Thomas Hall, which begins one hour before the performance