Cherokee Heritage Day

Hands on activities, storytelling, dance, and cultural demonstrations will be offered from 11 a.m.—5 p.m. Each month we will feature a theme different, so you can come on a regular basis and continue to learn about the Cherokee history and culture. In Cherokee language, January is Dunolvtanv, the windy month. Demonstrations this month will highlight blowguns, flute playing, and storytelling.

Event Schedule:

11 a.m.—12 p.m. Flute playing workshop with Jarrett Wildcatt

Bring your own flute, purchase one in the Museum Store, or borrow one from the Museum—for the first ten participants.

12 p.m.—1 p.m. Blowgun workshop

Watch the Cherokee Friends demonstrate the blowgun, try it yourself, and the compete in a blowgun contest! Bring your own blowgun and darts, purchase them in the Museum Store, or borrow one from the Museum—for the first ten participants.

1 p.m.—2 p.m. Storytelling with Jerry Wolfe, Beloved Man of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians

1 p.m.—2 p.m. Flute playing workshop with Jarrett Wildcatt

Bring your own flute, purchase one in the Museum Store, or borrow one from the Museum—for the first ten participants.

2 p.m.—3 p.m. Blowgun workshop

Watch the Cherokee Friends demonstrate the blowgun, try it yourself, and the compete in a blowgun contest! Bring your own blowgun and darts, purchase them in the Museum Store, or borrow one from the Museum—for the first ten participants.

3 p.m.—4 p.m. Traditional Cherokee dancing for everyone with the Cherokee Friends

4 p.m.—5 p.m. Storytelling Extravaganza with Lloyd Arneach, Kathi Littlejohn, and others.

Throughout the day:

Jerry Wolfe will be carving stickball sticks in the Lobby and talking with visitors

Richard Saunooke will be making moccasins and wampum belts in the Lobby and talking with visitors.

Cherokee Friends will demonstrate fire making, the atlatl, and chunkey stones, weather permitting.

Schedule is subject to change without notice.

