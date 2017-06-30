Sharing our Mountain Heritage! The Christmas in July Festival is one of the best, old fashioned summer festivals in the South drawing thousands to historic West Jefferson, NC each July! The Festival began in 1987 as a celebration of the Christmas Tree Industry Ashe County, NC is known for. In 2015, Ashe County, NC was named the #1 Christmas Tree producer in the United States. The Festival is a free-admission event held in Downtown West Jefferson featuring the very best in traditional mountain music, handmade arts & crafts vendors throughout the region while still celebrating the Christmas Tree industry. Numerous food vendors feature a variety of the infamous delicious festival foods & more. Also, you don't want to miss the annual Civil War re-enactments held throughout the day of the festival at the West Jefferson Municipal Park. Children's activities, roving performers, fun competitions, non-profits and the Farmers' Market are also part of the festival each year. A Community Stage representing talent from local community groups & individuals include dancing, clogging, singing and music! Nowhere else will you find such an excellent array of local & regional music, food vendors, fun and festivities for the entire family than at Christmas in July in Downtown West Jefferson! Hope to see you there!

The Christmas in July Festival is recognized as a 501C-3 nonprofit organization with the IRS. ​The Christmas in July Festival committee is comprised of various community members, on a solely volunteer basis, who all have a common interest in making this festival great. Our committee members and our Board of Directors do not receive any compensation for being part of this organization. Any interested parties can join our committee and/or attend our meetings. Volunteers are hard to come by and we certainly welcome you as it takes a lot of work to put this festival on each year!