Cherokee’s Annual Opening Day Fishing Tournament

For 2017, Cherokee's fishing season "opening day" will be March 25, and we are offering you 20,000 reasons to get excited about it. Our Opening Day Fishing Tournament requires just an $11 entry fee to compete for $20,000 in tagged fish. You'll be competing in the rivers on the Qualla Boundary (excluding the 2.2 miles of catch-and-release waters). Tagged fish will be specially stocked for this event, and when you catch one, you redeem it for cash prizes ranging from $20 to $500 at Artist Row on US 441. Open to all ages and for all legal fishing methods. Register to redeem cash prizes anywhere fishing licenses are sold.