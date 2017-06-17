Chautauqua Festival in the Park

The Chautauqua Festival in Wytheville is an eight day family oriented arts and music festival presented each year starting on the third Saturday of June. The week long festivities are conducted in and around Elizabeth Brown Park, just a few blocks south of the heart of downtown and largely at no cost to the festival goer.

The Festival kicks off with a preview the night before the official opening. At dusk, is the Hot Air Balloon Glow on the front lawn at Wytheville Community College. Families gather on the surrounding hills to witness the spectacle and snap photos. And … you might just get invited onto the field to meet and greet with the pilots.

Daytime activities can include visiting art displays, photo exhibits or finding a treasure at the crafts bazaar. Musicians, clowns, and actors perform throughout the park. Plan on eating a meal or two here, served up by one of the dozens of fabulous food vendors.

Each evening brings a different musical theme on the main stage with performances by major regional talent. Hear beach music, 50's , folk, or bluegrass from the backyard of the Crooked Road. Bring a lawn chair a be prepared for evening of delightful FREE entertainment all underwritten by a host of local sponsors.