'Change the World, It Needs It', A Broadway to Classics Cabaret

Brevard College 1 Brevard College Drive, Brevard, North Carolina 28712

A Broadway to Classics Cabaret

Two extraordinary singers, explore the revolutionary works of Kurt Weill, Bertolt Brecht, and Marc

Blitzstein – three great contemporaries of the American musical theater.

Lisa Vroman, soprano

William Sharp, baritone

Shane Schag, piano

7:30 PM | $45-$55

Porter Center at Brevard College

The Kurt Weill Festival is funded, in part, by The Kurt Weill Foundation for Music and the National Endowment for the Humanities. As part of the series of performances and lectures associated with BMC’s Kurt Weill Festival, ticket holders may attend a free Pre-Concert Talk, which begins one hour before the performance.

Info
Brevard College 1 Brevard College Drive, Brevard, North Carolina 28712
828-862-2100
