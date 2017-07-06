'Change the World, It Needs It', A Broadway to Classics Cabaret

A Broadway to Classics Cabaret
Two extraordinary singers, explore the revolutionary works of Kurt Weill, Bertolt Brecht, and Marc
Blitzstein – three great contemporaries of the American musical theater.
Lisa Vroman, soprano
William Sharp, baritone
Shane Schag, piano
7:30 PM | $45-$55
Porter Center at Brevard College
The Kurt Weill Festival is funded, in part, by The Kurt Weill Foundation for Music and the National Endowment for the Humanities. As part of the series of performances and lectures associated with BMC’s Kurt Weill Festival, ticket holders may attend a free Pre-Concert Talk, which begins one hour before the performance.