Centennial Anniversary of Biltmore Industries

Grovewood Village is housed in the historic weaving and woodworking complex of Biltmore Industries – a groundbreaking enterprise in the history of American craft and textiles. Join our centennial celebration event which will include hands-on weaving demonstrations, local fiber art displays, history tours, a cake cutting ceremony, and a historical presentation by Bruce Johnson (2pm), Director of the National Arts & Crafts Conference.
Info
Grovewood Village 111 Grovewood Road, Asheville, North Carolina 28804 View Map
please enable javascript to view