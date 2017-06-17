Centennial Anniversary of Biltmore Industries

to Google Calendar - Centennial Anniversary of Biltmore Industries - 2017-06-17 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Centennial Anniversary of Biltmore Industries - 2017-06-17 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Centennial Anniversary of Biltmore Industries - 2017-06-17 12:00:00 iCalendar - Centennial Anniversary of Biltmore Industries - 2017-06-17 12:00:00

Grovewood Village 111 Grovewood Road, Asheville, North Carolina 28804

Grovewood Village is housed in the historic weaving and woodworking complex of Biltmore Industries – a groundbreaking enterprise in the history of American craft and textiles. Join our centennial celebration event which will include hands-on weaving demonstrations, local fiber art displays, history tours, a cake cutting ceremony, and a historical presentation by Bruce Johnson (2pm), Director of the National Arts & Crafts Conference.

Info

Grovewood Village 111 Grovewood Road, Asheville, North Carolina 28804 View Map

History

Visit Event Website

(828) 253-7651

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Centennial Anniversary of Biltmore Industries - 2017-06-17 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Centennial Anniversary of Biltmore Industries - 2017-06-17 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Centennial Anniversary of Biltmore Industries - 2017-06-17 12:00:00 iCalendar - Centennial Anniversary of Biltmore Industries - 2017-06-17 12:00:00

E-newsletters
Subscribe today for as little as $10.95!
Like us on facebook
Visit Our Sister Magazines!
Visit The Roanoker.com
Visit LifeOutsideMag.com
Visit bridebookva.com

Your Favorite Stories

Blue Ridge Parkway Resources: