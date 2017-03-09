Celebrate 4th of July in Alpharetta

Celebrate Independence Day with family and friends at Wills Park on Monday, July 4! Alpharetta Recreation and Parks will host an evening of entertainment and children’s activities on the lawn and field behind Alpharetta Community Center from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., with our spectacular fireworks display to begin at dusk! Enjoy inflatables, face painting, balloon animals and fun in the children’s area, sponsored by Alpharetta Golden Age Club, with wristbands available for nominal fees. Food vendors located throughout the park will serve festive fare from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., including barbeque, hot dogs, hamburgers, Mediterranean style dishes, wood-fired pizza, tacos, grilled cheese, kettle corn, tapas, old fashioned lemonade, Italian ice, snow balls, ice cream and shaved ice delights!

Alpharetta City Band is set to perform patriotic tunes starting at 6 p.m., followed by local band, Serious Business, playing classic rock and new country favorites. There will be nominal fees for inflatables and other children’s activities (cash only please). Food vendors will be located throughout the park from 6pm to 10pm (cash only please). Alcohol and tobacco are prohibited in the park per City ordinance. Pets must be on leashes or in a crate. Charcoal grills are strictly prohibited. Small propane grills are allowed with permit. To obtain a permit, call 678-297-6123. Some activities may be canceled due to inclement weather, but the fireworks will be shot rain or shine.