2017 Opening Day for the Catawba Valley Farmers Market is Thursday, May 11, just in time for Mother's Day gift-buying!

The Market is open from 3:30 to 7:00 PM. Located at the Catawba Community Center, 4965 Catawba Creek Rd., just off Rt. 311, in Catawba. Very near The Homeplace Restaurant!

Local farmers/gardeners have many food items available for opening day, including grass-fed beef, pork, eggs, lettuce, spring onions, radishes, cooking greens, pickles, honey, tea blends & apple butter. Baked goods will include fried pies, breads, cakes, pies and cookies. Local vendors will have potted flowers, vegetable bedding plants, patio tomatoes & hanging baskets plus various artisan crafts such as baskets, barnwood-framed photography, scented candles, note cards, quilts, birdhouses, soaps, lotions & much more.

SNAP/EBT/debit cards are welcome. EBT clients receive double the value for purchase of fresh fruits & vegetables – spend $1 and receive another $1 (up to $30).

Opening Day will offer a free plant & a package of sausage for each Mother, music by Another Roadside Attraction (band based in Roanoke), educational exhibits, free gifts, recipes, and surprises!

The Market vendors invite everyone to come out to the beautiful Catawba Valley for fresh, local foods and locally-made crafts. The Market area is handicap accessible, has a playground and restrooms.

Follow the Catawba Valley Farmers Market on Facebook for updates. Contact Ann Harrell, Market Manager, at (540) 864-5913 or by email at catawbafarmersmarket@outlook.com for more information.