Thursday Night Concert: Songcatching: An Evening of Sharing Music- Old and New with Bruce Greene and Shelby Stephenson Friday Banquet Keynote: Ronni Lundy, author of Victuals: An Appalachian Journey, winner of the 2017 James Beard Award, Best American Cookbook as well as Book of The Year. Saturday Night Keynote: James Reston, Jr. Let the festival begin!