Carl Sandburg Heritage Golf Tournament

The first golf in Henderson County was played at Connemara Farms that would become the Carl Sandburg Home National Historic Site. Carl was no slouch at the game either, having helped teach Mark McCormack, Arnold Palmer's long-time friend and agent, the game. Find out more about the history of golf in Henderson County and Carl Sandburg's game at sandburggolf.com. Benefitting the Friends of Carl Sandburg National Historic Site in Flat Rock, the event at Kenmure Country Club on October 16, 2017 celebrates the Pulitzer Prize-winning poet and heritage of golf in Henderson County. The $150 entry fee includes 4 team competitions and 7 player contests; many with wooden shafted clubs and replica antique golf balls. Also one mulligan and one throw. Prizes for Best Dressed Period Golfers. Maximum field of 72 players.