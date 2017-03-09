19th Annual Butternut Creek Festival

Meeks Park 480 Meeks Road, City of Blairsville, Georgia 30512

The Butternut Creek Festival is one of the finest juried arts and crafts shows in the southeast. The two day festival showcases the work of 65 artists and craftsman in categories from basketry, fine art, fabric art, and decorative painting, to glass, jewelry, metal working, photography, pottery, scrimshaw, and woodturning. Held annually at Meeks Park in Blairsville, Georgia, Saturday 10AM to 5PM & Sunday 10AM to 4PM.  Free admission and free parking with shuttle service from the parking lots to the show site.

You don't want to miss it!

Info

Meeks Park 480 Meeks Road, City of Blairsville, Georgia 30512

Visit Event Website

(706) 781-1221

