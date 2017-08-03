Bus Trip to Lees McRae Summer Theatre: “Legally Blonde”

Evans Auditorium, Lees-McRae College Banner Elk, North Carolina 28604

An Appalachian Summer Festival will head to Banner Elk for a matinee performance of Legally Blonde by the highly acclaimed Lees McRae Summer Theatre. Following the performance, attendees will dine at Puerto Nuevo before heading back to Boone. Following the performance, attendees will dine at Puerto Nuevo before heading back to Boone. Space is limited, so make sure to reserve your spot before July 7!

Call the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts box office to reserve your spot. (828) 262-4046 or (800) 841- 2787.

$80; includes round-trip bus fare, theatre ticket and dinner

Evans Auditorium, Lees-McRae College Banner Elk, North Carolina 28604 View Map

