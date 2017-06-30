Broyhill Chamber Ensemble

Rosen Concert Hall 813 Rivers St, North Carolina 28607

Every summer, violinist Gil Morgenstern, Artistic Director of the Broyhill Chamber Ensemble and its international Reflections Series, assembles several of the nation’s most exciting and acclaimed chamber musicians for an exquisite concert series embracing a diverse repertoire of chamber music works. The series opens on June 30, with additional concerts on July 16, 23 and 25.

Tickets: $25 Adult, $22.50 Pick 5 Discount (10% off), $15 Student/Child

