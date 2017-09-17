This afternoon program begins with an inside presentation by conservation specialist, Joyce Pearsall. Joyce has several years of experience in monitoring monarch larvae and educating the public. Learn milkweed growing tips and natural predators of monarch caterpillars. The program continues with a walk through the Cradle’s lawn-to-meadow conversion areas. In some years this program aligns during the migration peaks and monarchs are seen. Here we will discuss this initiative to conserve time and energy while providing nectar sources for pollinators. Guests are invited to continue with us to the Cradle’s own Monarch Waystation.

“Bring Back the Monarchs” is a nationwide campaign thru the nonprofit Monarch Watch. “The goals of this program are to restore 20 milkweed species, used by monarch caterpillars as food, to their native ranges throughout the United States and to encourage the planting of nectar-producing native flowers that support adult monarchs and other pollinators.” The Monarch Waystation initiative encourages participation in conservation of these butterflies at any sites across the nation. You can visit the website to learn what you need and how you can certify your site.