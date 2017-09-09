The third annual Brewster Walk Craft Beer Festival & Concerts will take place Saturday, Sept. 9th in uptown Martinsville, Va., on the block of East Church Street in front of the Rives Theatre.

The event will feature more than 60 delicous craft beers, plus live performances from three great bands (to be announced soon).

Gates open to VIPs at 1 pm and to GAs at 2 pm. The music will end at 6:45 pm (last call) and the beer festival will officially conclude at 7 p.m.

GA tickets cost $30 and will include the commemorative Brewster Walk sampling glass, 20 3-oz.samples of delicious beer, admission to the event beginning at 2 p.m. and all three concerts.

We’re only selling 150 VIP tickets to Brewster Walk. VIP tickets cost $50. Gates will open one hour early for VIPs (1 p.m.). VIP ticket holders also get the commemorative glass, unlimited samples of delicious beer and all three concerts.