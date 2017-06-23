Brevard’s Arts and Culture Celebration 2017

Enjoy more than 80+ ART events in downtown Brevard and Transylvania County. Example of events: Opening of the Brevard Music Center, Brevard’s 4th Friday Gallery Walk, Street Dances, Music Jams, Open Mic Nite, Live Radio Variety Show, Art Show & Sale and the celebration ends with a BANG at the Heart of Brevard 4th of July Celebration and Fireworks Extravaganza! For more information call the TC Arts Council 828.884.2787 or go to www.artsofbrevard.org. For 4th of July festivities info go to www.brevardnc.org.