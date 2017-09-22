Brevard's 4th Friday Gallery Walk

Enjoy an evening stroll in downtown Brevard, NC as you explore the art galleries, art

stores, retail stores and restaurants that are staying open late from 5 pm -8 pm. Experience art, music and wine. Make an evening of it and stop by and have dinner in one of our downtown restaurants. A brochure for the gallery walks can be found at any of the participating galleries or at the Brevard/Transylvania Chamber of Commerce. For more information call the TC Arts Council at 828-884-2787 or go to www.artsofbrevard.org and click on Art Tours.