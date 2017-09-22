Brevard's 4th Friday Gallery Walk

TC Arts Council 349 S. Caldwell Street, Transylvania County, North Carolina 28712

Enjoy an evening stroll in downtown Brevard, NC as you explore the art galleries, art

stores, retail stores and restaurants that are staying open late from 5 pm -8 pm. Experience art, music and wine. Make an evening of it and stop by and have dinner in one of our downtown restaurants. A brochure for the gallery walks can be found at any of the participating galleries or at the Brevard/Transylvania Chamber of Commerce. For more information call the TC Arts Council at 828-884-2787 or go to www.artsofbrevard.org and click on Art Tours.

Info

TC Arts Council 349 S. Caldwell Street, Transylvania County, North Carolina 28712

Art & Exhibitions

Visit Event Website

828-884-2787

please enable javascript to view

