Brevard Symphonic Winds: Symphony Noir - Mysterious Impressions in Black and White

Mysterious Impressions in Black and White

Join Maestro Kraig Alan Williams and BMC’s talented high school woodwind, brass, and percussion students as they blend film noir scenes with evocative wind and percussion music in a multi-media theatrical event that pays homage to a classic American genre.

Wind and percussion high school students in concert.

Brevard Symphonic Winds

Kraig Alan Williams, conductor

7:00 PM | $25 General Admission

Straus Auditorium at Brevard Music Center