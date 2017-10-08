Boone Heritage Festival

Hickory Ridge Living History Museum 591 Horn in the West Drive, Boone, North Carolina 28607

Celebrating Appalachian heritage with 18th century living history demonstrations, craft vendors, music jam sessions, children's activities, live music and storytelling.The Southern Appalachian Historical Association and the town of Boone will present the Boone Heritage Festival the second Sunday in October. The festival will be held outdoors in the beautiful wooded setting of the Hickory Ridge Living History Museum.

The Boone Heritage Festival includes musical performances, storytellers, historical demonstrations from the colonial/Revolutionary time period, vendors, regional crafts, children’s activities, food, and a raffle.

The focus of the event is Appalachian traditions, history, and heritage as well as contemporary Appalachian life.

Admission to the Boone Heritage Festival is free. This event is sponsored by Southern Appalachian Historical Association, Inc., the Boone Tourism Development Authority and many community volunteers. The children's crafts area is sponsored by Mast General Store.   

Info

Hickory Ridge Living History Museum 591 Horn in the West Drive, Boone, North Carolina 28607

Visit Event Website

828-264-2120

please enable javascript to view

