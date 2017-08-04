Book Signing with Renowned Appalachian Photographer & Author Tim Barnwell

Grovewood Gallery will be hosting a book signing with renowned Appalachian photographer and author Tim Barnwell on Friday, August 4 from 11am - 4pm. Tim's career has spanned more than 30 years as a professional photographer and photography instructor, including eight years as Executive Director of the nationally recognized Appalachian Photographic Workshops. He is one of the most published photographers in the South, and has been a principal or contributing photographer to dozens of books and magazines, including Time, Newsweek, National Parks, and House Beautiful. Tim’s work graces the permanent collections of major art museums, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Mint Museum, the High Museum of Art and the New Orleans Museum of Art.

All 5 of Tim Barnwell’s books will be available for sale:

• The Face of Appalachia: Portraits from the Mountain Farm

• On Earth’s Furrowed Brow: The Appalachian Farm in Photographs

• Hands in Harmony: Traditional Crafts and Music in Appalachia

• Blue Ridge Parkway Vistas

• Great Smoky Mountains Vistas