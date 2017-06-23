Book Signing with Asheville Photographer and Author Tim Barnwell

Gallery of the Mountains 290 Macon Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28804

Gallery of the Mountains will be hosting a book signing with Asheville-based photographer and author Tim Barnwell on Friday, June 23 from 2 - 5pm.Barnwell is one of the most published photographers in the South. He has been a principal or contributing photographer to dozens of books and magazines, including Time, Newsweek, National Parks, and House Beautiful. His work graces the permanent collections of major art museums, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Mint Museum, the High Museum of Art and the New Orleans Museum of Art.

