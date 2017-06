Hampton Inn, Series Sponsor

Fans of contemporary bluegrass artist Alison Krauss won’t want to miss the fiddle wunderkind and silver-voiced April Verch! Bring your stepping shoes and join Verch and her fellow trio members in a tour-de-force mix of regional Canadian, American old-time, bluegrass, country, and Americana music.

7:30 PM | $25 General Admission

Porter Center at Brevard College