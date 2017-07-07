Bluegrass Concert Series at Pine Mountain State Resort Park Laurel Cove

The first Friday of each month June through September award winning local bands will grace the Laurel Cove amphitheater with the sounds of Americana, Blues, Bluegrass, and more!

Concerts begin June 2nd, 2017 with live shows 6-9.

The Mountain View Restaurant will cater each event with BBQ, Catfish, and all your favorite sides!

Refreshments and adult beverages will be available as well, including draft beers!

*RAIN OR SHINE* While Laurel Cove is an amazing venue, we do occasionally have rain. No fear! We have a shelter and event tents to provide a dry option in case of less than favorable weather.