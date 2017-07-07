Bluegrass Concert Series at Pine Mountain State Resort Park Laurel Cove

to Google Calendar - Bluegrass Concert Series at Pine Mountain State Resort Park Laurel Cove - 2017-07-07 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bluegrass Concert Series at Pine Mountain State Resort Park Laurel Cove - 2017-07-07 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bluegrass Concert Series at Pine Mountain State Resort Park Laurel Cove - 2017-07-07 18:00:00 iCalendar - Bluegrass Concert Series at Pine Mountain State Resort Park Laurel Cove - 2017-07-07 18:00:00

Pine Mountain State Resort Park 1050 State Park Road, Pineville, Kentucky 40977

The first Friday of each month June through September award winning local bands will grace the Laurel Cove amphitheater with the sounds of  Americana, Blues, Bluegrass, and more! 

Concerts begin June 2nd, 2017 with live shows 6-9.   

The Mountain View Restaurant will cater each event with BBQ, Catfish, and all your favorite sides!

Refreshments and adult beverages will be available as well, including draft beers!

*RAIN OR SHINE*   While Laurel Cove is an amazing venue, we do occasionally have rain.  No fear! We have a shelter and event tents to provide a dry option in case of less than favorable weather.  

Info

Pine Mountain State Resort Park 1050 State Park Road, Pineville, Kentucky 40977 View Map

Visit Event Website

(606) 337-3066

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Bluegrass Concert Series at Pine Mountain State Resort Park Laurel Cove - 2017-07-07 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bluegrass Concert Series at Pine Mountain State Resort Park Laurel Cove - 2017-07-07 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bluegrass Concert Series at Pine Mountain State Resort Park Laurel Cove - 2017-07-07 18:00:00 iCalendar - Bluegrass Concert Series at Pine Mountain State Resort Park Laurel Cove - 2017-07-07 18:00:00

E-newsletters
Subscribe today for as little as $10.95!
Like us on facebook
Visit Our Sister Magazines!
Visit The Roanoker.com
Visit LifeOutsideMag.com
Visit bridebookva.com

Your Favorite Stories

Blue Ridge Parkway Resources: