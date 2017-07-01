Our Blue Ridge Mountains

Photographs on canvas of the Blue Ridge Mountains, taken within Rockbridge County, by Geoffrey Berg. These images challenge the viewer: What are the depths of the mountain range which we are able to capture? What is the effect of natural light, both the colors and subtle shades? How does the beauty of the Blue Ridge reproduce itself?

Geoffrey Berg is a retired dean and professor from Columbia University, New York. Geoffrey resides with his wife Amy in Stamford, CT. Some canvas prints are for sale.