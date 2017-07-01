Our Blue Ridge Mountains

to Google Calendar - Our Blue Ridge Mountains - 2017-07-01 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Our Blue Ridge Mountains - 2017-07-01 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Our Blue Ridge Mountains - 2017-07-01 10:00:00 iCalendar - Our Blue Ridge Mountains - 2017-07-01 10:00:00

Rockbridge Regional Library 138 South Main St, Lexington, VA , Roanoke, Virginia 24450

Photographs on canvas of the Blue Ridge Mountains, taken within Rockbridge County, by Geoffrey Berg. These images challenge the viewer: What are the depths of the mountain range which we are able to capture? What is the effect of natural light, both the colors and subtle shades? How does the beauty of the Blue Ridge reproduce itself?

Geoffrey Berg is a retired dean and professor from Columbia University, New York. Geoffrey resides with his wife Amy in Stamford, CT. Some canvas prints are for sale.

Info
Rockbridge Regional Library 138 South Main St, Lexington, VA , Roanoke, Virginia 24450 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Our Blue Ridge Mountains - 2017-07-01 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Our Blue Ridge Mountains - 2017-07-01 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Our Blue Ridge Mountains - 2017-07-01 10:00:00 iCalendar - Our Blue Ridge Mountains - 2017-07-01 10:00:00
E-newsletters
Subscribe today for as little as $10.95!
Like us on facebook
Visit Our Sister Magazines!
Visit The Roanoker.com
Visit LifeOutsideMag.com
Visit bridebookva.com

Your Favorite Stories

Blue Ridge Parkway Resources: