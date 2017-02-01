Blue Ridge Mountains Wine and Jazz Festival

Kharisma Entertainment

and TeaTrees Boutique Spa

are bringing hot jazz, great wines, fine art, and

delicious cuisine, to beautiful Blue Ridge, GA.

Come sample a diversity of wines, including those being made locally in the North Georgia Mountains region, while enjoying delicious food prepared locally and listen to top jazz performers also from the region. Purchase wine by the glass or bottle and bring your blanket and lawn chairs to relax in while listening to great music.

The focus of the Blue Ridge Mountains Wine & Jazz Festival is for the North Georgia Mountains to be recognized as “A Cultural Tourism Destination” and to provide opportunities for students of jazz music.