Dig deep into nature's medicine cabinet at the Blue Ridge Herb Lore Gathering July 21-23! Herbalists and aspiring herbalists of all levels are welcome. Events include a pre-conference trip to the Blue Ridge Center for Chinese Medicine, keynote address on "Appalachian Herbal Traditions" by Phyllis Light, founder of the Appalachian Center for Natural Health, your choice of workshops in healing, how to make herbal infusions/body balms, cultivating an herbal home garden and gleaning from the wild, making herbal home cleaning products and body products and identifying medicinal and edible mushrooms. Plus yoga, performances of storytelling and American music, and much more! Everything, including meals and lodging, offered right at the Blue Ridge Institute and Museum on the beautiful campus of Ferrum College!