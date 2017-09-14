Blue Ridge Blues and BBQ Festival

Presented by the Blue Ridge Lodging Association and The Fannin County Chamber of Commerce

Thursday 9/14/2017 5:30pm-7pm

Fannin County Chamber of Commerce Business

After Hours & Festival Kick Off

Willow Creek Falls

Friday 9/15/2017 7pm-9pm

Downtown Blues Crawl, Downtown Blue Ridge

Saturday 9/16/2017 11am-9pm

Blue Ridge Blues & BBQ Festival

Downtown Blue Ridge City Park

Downtown Blue Ridge sets the stage as a fantastic back drop and venue location for a perfect early fall event. The leaves start to change with cooler days and crisp evenings that invite outdoor activities! The sounds of Blues music and the sweet smell of BBQ from local and regional cookers will fill the air as families and groups of friends enjoy this unique setting and event. $5 Admission, 12 & under FREE

A portion of all net proceeds will benefit Snack in a Backpack.

Please visit their website (http://snackinabackpack.org) to learn more about this wonderful organization fighting childhood hunger one backpack at a time.