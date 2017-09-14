Blue Ridge Blues and BBQ Festival

Presented by the Blue Ridge Lodging Association and The Fannin County Chamber of Commerce
Thursday 9/14/2017 5:30pm-7pm
Fannin County Chamber of Commerce Business
After Hours & Festival Kick Off
Friday 9/15/2017 7pm-9pm
Downtown Blues Crawl, Downtown Blue Ridge
Saturday 9/16/2017 11am-9pm
Blue Ridge Blues & BBQ Festival
Downtown Blue Ridge City Park
Downtown Blue Ridge sets the stage as a fantastic back drop and venue location for a perfect early fall event. The leaves start to change with cooler days and crisp evenings that invite outdoor activities! The sounds of Blues music and the sweet smell of BBQ from local and regional cookers will fill the air as families and groups of friends enjoy this unique setting and event. $5 Admission, 12 & under FREE
A portion of all net proceeds will benefit Snack in a Backpack.
Please visit their website (http://snackinabackpack.org) to learn more about this wonderful organization fighting childhood hunger one backpack at a time.
Blue Ridge, GA Blue Ridge, Georgia View Map