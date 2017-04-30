Big Walker Lookout Mountain Music

Big Walker Lookout & Country Store present Mountain Top Music each Saturday & Sunday. From gospel to bluegrass to clogging, there's fun for the entire family! Join us at 2:00 PM for family entertainment on the porch of BW Country Store. 2017 schedule:

4/30/17: Valley Grass

5/6/17: Stolen Apples|

5/7/17: Tom Roush

5/13/17: James Stiltner & Friends

5/14/17: Mike Gray

5/20/17: Jim Crandall

5/21/17: Valley Grass

5/27/17: Carla Mullis

5/28/17: Pratt Brothers

6/3/17: Appalachian Hoedowners

6/4/17: Valley Grass

6/9/17 (Friday): Mountains of Music Homecoming – Tom Roush

6/10/17: Mountains of Music Homecoming - Davis Bradley Duo

6/11/17: Mountains of Music Homecoming – Mike Gray Gospel

6/16/17 (Friday): Mountains of Music Homecoming – Tom Roush

6/17/17: Mountains of Music Homecoming - James Stiltner & Friends

6/18/17: Jim Crandall

6/24/17: Marty & Elaine

6/25/17: Stolen Apples

7/1/17: Pratt Brothers

7/2/17: Valley Grass

7/8/17: James Stiltner & Friends

7/9/17: Mike Gray

7/15/17: Civil War Days / Tolland's Raid Commemoration - Marv Ashby

7/16/17: Civil War Days / Tolland's Raid Commemoration - Tower Street String Band

7/22/17: Jim Crandall

7/23/17: Tom Roush

7/29/17: Pratt Brothers

7/30/17: Alan Ashworth & Friends

8/5/17: Appalachian Hoedowners

8/6/17: Tom Roush

8/12/17: James Stiltner & Friends

8/13/17: Mike Gray

8/19/17: Jim Crandall

8/20/17: Valley Grass

8/26/17: Crooked Road Cloggers

8/27/17: Alan Ashworth and Friends

9/2/17: Edith Shumate

9/3/17: Valley Grass

9/9/17: James Stilner and Friends

9/10/17: Mike Gray

9/16/17: Jim Crandall

9/17/17: Tom Roush

9/23/17: Davis Bradley Duo

9/24/17: Carla Mullis

9/30/17: Stolen Apples

10/1/17: Valley Grass

10/7/17: James Stiltner & Friends

10/8/17: Mike Gray

10/14/17: Edith Shumate

10/15/17: Tom Roush

10/21/17: Jim Crandall

10/22/17: Carla Mullis

10/28/17: Stolen Apples

10/28/17: Jon Gray