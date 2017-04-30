Big Walker Lookout Mountain Music

Big Walker Lookout & Country Store present Mountain Top Music each Saturday & Sunday. From gospel to bluegrass to clogging, there's fun for the entire family! Join us at 2:00 PM for family entertainment on the porch of BW Country Store. 2017 schedule:
4/30/17: Valley Grass
5/6/17: Stolen Apples|
5/7/17: Tom Roush
5/13/17: James Stiltner & Friends
5/14/17: Mike Gray
5/20/17: Jim Crandall
5/21/17: Valley Grass
5/27/17: Carla Mullis
5/28/17: Pratt Brothers
6/3/17: Appalachian Hoedowners
6/4/17: Valley Grass
6/9/17 (Friday): Mountains of Music Homecoming – Tom Roush
6/10/17: Mountains of Music Homecoming - Davis Bradley Duo
6/11/17: Mountains of Music Homecoming – Mike Gray Gospel
6/16/17 (Friday): Mountains of Music Homecoming – Tom Roush
6/17/17: Mountains of Music Homecoming - James Stiltner & Friends
6/18/17: Jim Crandall
6/24/17: Marty & Elaine
6/25/17: Stolen Apples
7/1/17: Pratt Brothers
7/2/17: Valley Grass
7/8/17: James Stiltner & Friends
7/9/17: Mike Gray
7/15/17: Civil War Days / Tolland's Raid Commemoration - Marv Ashby
7/16/17: Civil War Days / Tolland's Raid Commemoration - Tower Street String Band
7/22/17: Jim Crandall
7/23/17: Tom Roush
7/29/17: Pratt Brothers
7/30/17: Alan Ashworth & Friends
8/5/17: Appalachian Hoedowners
8/6/17: Tom Roush
8/12/17: James Stiltner & Friends
8/13/17: Mike Gray
8/19/17: Jim Crandall
8/20/17: Valley Grass
8/26/17: Crooked Road Cloggers
8/27/17: Alan Ashworth and Friends
9/2/17: Edith Shumate
9/3/17: Valley Grass
9/9/17: James Stilner and Friends
9/10/17: Mike Gray
9/16/17: Jim Crandall
9/17/17: Tom Roush
9/23/17: Davis Bradley Duo
9/24/17: Carla Mullis
9/30/17: Stolen Apples
10/1/17: Valley Grass
10/7/17: James Stiltner & Friends
10/8/17: Mike Gray
10/14/17: Edith Shumate
10/15/17: Tom Roush
10/21/17: Jim Crandall
10/22/17: Carla Mullis
10/28/17: Stolen Apples
10/28/17: Jon Gray
Big Walker Lookout and Country Store 8711 Stony Fork Road, Wytheville, Virginia 24382 View Map