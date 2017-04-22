Benefit for Craft Emergency Relief Fund (CERF+)

On Saturday, April 22, Grovewood Gallery in Asheville will host a benefit for CERF+, a national non-profit arts organization that helps artists prepare for and recover from emergencies. Customers can save 10 percent on all ceramic art, and local fiber artist Lisa Klakulak and studio furniture maker Brent Skidmore will be performing craft demonstrations and interacting with guests from 11am – 4pm. 10 percent of all gallery sales from the day will go to CERF+. You can learn more by visiting CraftEmergency.org.