BELOVED BRAHMS

Elegant interpretation and refined beauty reign supreme in three treasured works by Germany’s great master of symphonic style. Famed Brahms expert Matthias Bamert returns to the WPA stage with acclaimed violinist Liza Ferschtman.
Brevard Music Center Orchestra
Matthias Bamert, conductor
Liza Ferschtman, violin
BRAHMS Tragic Overture
BRAHMS Symphony No. 3
BRAHMS Violin Concerto
7:30 PM | $26-$57 | Lawn $15
Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium at Brevard Music Center
Ticket holders may attend a free Pre-Concert Talk in Thomas Hall, which begins one hour before the performance.