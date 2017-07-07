BELOVED BRAHMS

Elegant interpretation and refined beauty reign supreme in three treasured works by Germany’s great master of symphonic style. Famed Brahms expert Matthias Bamert returns to the WPA stage with acclaimed violinist Liza Ferschtman.

Brevard Music Center Orchestra

Matthias Bamert, conductor

Liza Ferschtman, violin

BRAHMS Tragic Overture

BRAHMS Symphony No. 3

BRAHMS Violin Concerto

7:30 PM | $26-$57 | Lawn $15

Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium at Brevard Music Center

Ticket holders may attend a free Pre-Concert Talk in Thomas Hall, which begins one hour before the performance.