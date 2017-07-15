Beethoven Lives! The composer’s legendary brilliance is once again revealed in this rousing, rich masterpiece.

Brevard Sinfonia

Matthias Bamert, conductor

Scott Rawls, viola

RAVEL Valses nobles et sentimentales

BARTÓK Viola Concerto

BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 4

7:30 PM | $26-$57 | Lawn $15

Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium at the Brevard Music Center

Ticket holders may attend The PreConcert, a free recital in Thomas Hall, which begins one hour before the performance.