Beethoven Lives! The composer’s legendary brilliance is once again revealed in this rousing, rich masterpiece.
Brevard Sinfonia
Matthias Bamert, conductor
Scott Rawls, viola
RAVEL Valses nobles et sentimentales
BARTÓK Viola Concerto
BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 4
7:30 PM | $26-$57 | Lawn $15
Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium at the Brevard Music Center
Ticket holders may attend The PreConcert, a free recital in Thomas Hall, which begins one hour before the performance.
Info
Brevard Music Center 349 Andante Lane, North Carolina 28712