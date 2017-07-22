Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 4

Brevard Music Center 349 Andante Lane, North Carolina 28712

Cleveland International Piano Competition winner Nikita Mndoyants is featured in this graceful, luminous, and lush work, considered one of the central and most beautiful works of the piano concerto literature.

Brevard Sinfonia

Neil Thomson, conductor

Nikita Mndoyants, piano

BACH/ELGAR Fantasia & Fugue in C minor

BEETHOVEN Piano Concerto No. 4

TIPPETT Symphony No. 1

7:30 PM | $26-$57 | Lawn $15

Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium at the Brevard Music Center

Ticket holders may attend The PreConcert, a free recital in Thomas Hall, which begins one hour before the performance.

Info
Brevard Music Center 349 Andante Lane, North Carolina 28712
828-862-2100
