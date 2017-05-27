Taste beers from 32 breweries in and near Asheville at this fun outdoor festival in the heart of downtown. The Beer City Festival will run 1-6 PM at the Roger McGuire Green at Pack Square Park. In addition to plenty of tastings (included with your ticket), enjoy plenty of live music from regional bands. Hosted by Asheville Brewers Alliance (ABA), it's the kickoff to the annual Asheville Beer Week. Also buy food from local vendors.

Bring chairs or a blanket to picnic. There will be free water stations and cooling areas. Parking is available at many nearby locations, including the Buncombe County Parking Garage at 164 College Street. We suggest getting an Uber or Taxi ride to the festival. Or stay in a downtown hotel. Discounted tickets are available for designated drivers.

General admission tickets are $45 (advance) and $50 (day of event if available). Each ticket includes the wristband, tasting mug and full access to the festival. Food is extra. It usually sells out, so get 'em early.

Don't forget to try some local hard ciders too! Pack Square Park is located at 121 College Street. Every year, a portion of event proceeds benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Western North Carolina, a non-profit organization that seeks to improve the lives of children facing adversity between 6 and 18 years of age.

To enjoy local beer and other events year-round, see our Asheville Beer Guide.

Vi

F