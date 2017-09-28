The Bedford County Agricultural Economic Development Advisory Board (AEDAB), in partnership with the Bedford County Tourism Department, hosted its first Bedford County Fair in close to 45 years in 2015. Over 14,500 people attended the three day event during it’s return.

The County Fair, which has been an aspiration of the AEDAB for the past eight years, finally became a reality with the identification of a suitable location. Curry Martin, owner of Glenwood Oil & Automotive, Inc. in Huddleston volunteered to host the fair on his business property at 2074 Smith Mountain Lake Parkway. The Fair highlighted Bedford’s agriculture, industry and community.

This year the Bedford County Fair is growing even more. Join us September 1st-4th at the Glenwood Center. The fair will feature a variety of events to attract all ages and interests including a pageant on Thursday, equine demonstrations on Friday, a youth livestock show on Saturday, and an antique car show and unique animal display on Sunday. The event will feature a series of educational demonstrations and live bands throughout the days of the fair. There will be a designated wine tasting garden for local wineries to showcase and sell their products during scheduled times. In addition, Cole Amusements will provide a variety of mid-way rides and attractions for families and children to enjoy.

There will be no entrance fee and parking will be free of charge as well. Attendees will only be required to pay for rides and special attractions and for any food or products they choose to purchase.