Beats, Burgers & Brews

Relax outdoors to the beat of bluegrass, Americana, folk, blues or other genres while enjoying a regional craft brew or glass of wine on our riverside deck. Talented local musicians and singer-songwriters liven the scene on Friday and/or Saturday evenings in July at this popular burger joint in Chimney Rock Village. The Old Rock Café features one of the 2014 Zagat-rated “Must-try Burgers across the Country” with Hickory Nut Gap Meats’ 100% grass-fed beef burger. The full menu includes grilled sandwiches, salads and fresh-baked fruit cobbler.

Performance Schedule: