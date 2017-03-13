Beats, Burgers & Brews

Old Rock Cafe 431 Main Street, Chimney Rock, North Carolina 28720

Relax outdoors to the beat of bluegrass, Americana, folk, blues or other genres while enjoying a regional craft brew or glass of wine on our riverside deck. Talented local musicians and singer-songwriters liven the scene on Friday and/or Saturday evenings in July at this popular burger joint in Chimney Rock Village. The Old Rock Café features one of the 2014 Zagat-rated “Must-try Burgers across the Country” with Hickory Nut Gap Meats’ 100% grass-fed beef burger. The full menu includes grilled sandwiches, salads and fresh-baked fruit cobbler.

Performance Schedule:

  • Friday, July 1: Vintage Vinyl
  • Saturday, July 2: Hands of Time
  • Saturday. July 9: Dulci Ellenberger
  • Saturday, July 16: Hands of Time
  • Saturday, July 23: West Wend Band
  • Saturday, July 30: Hands of Time
Old Rock Cafe 431 Main Street, Chimney Rock, North Carolina 28720

800-277-9611

