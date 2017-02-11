BCM PRESENTS: PHOEBE HUNT & THE GATHERERS

The Birthplace of Country Music proudly presents Phoebe Hunt & The Gatherers for an intimate concert in the Performance Theater at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum on Saturday, February 11, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. Hors d’oeuvres and cocktails are included in the ticket price.
“Phoebe Hunt and The Gatherers is working on a new album…She does pop. She does country. She does folk. She can swing with a touch of jazz or sell an emotional ballad. And she does it all on the new album, and she does it all with style and vigor.” – Jack Goodstein, SeattlePI
An accomplished Americana instrumentalist and singer/songwriter, with foundations in jazz and swing styles, Phoebe Hunt makes an impressive creative leap with her next project and her alt-folk rock band The Gatherers. It’s the culmination of a five year journey that has taken her from her Austin roots through Music Row, Brooklyn, even to India to study with seventh-generation master violinist Kala Ramnath. Along the way, Phoebe found her voice and delivered her most inspired set of songs to date — the soundtrack to her self-discovery. Shanti’s Shadow marks an arrival for Phoebe Hunt, whose artistic and personal journeys have deep story lines.
Tickets to Phoebe Hunt & The Gatherers are $81 and includes taxes and fees. Tickets will go on sale to Friends of 1927 on Friday, January 6; they will go on sale to the public on Wednesday, January 18.
Birthplace of Country Music Museum 520 Birthplace of Country Music Way 520 Birthplace of Country Music Way, Bristol, Virginia 24201 View Map
