BCM PRESENTS: PHOEBE HUNT & THE GATHERERS

The Birthplace of Country Music proudly presents Phoebe Hunt & The Gatherers for an intimate concert in the Performance Theater at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum on Saturday, February 11, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. Hors d’oeuvres and cocktails are included in the ticket price.

“Phoebe Hunt and The Gatherers is working on a new album…She does pop. She does country. She does folk. She can swing with a touch of jazz or sell an emotional ballad. And she does it all on the new album, and she does it all with style and vigor.” – Jack Goodstein, SeattlePI

An accomplished Americana instrumentalist and singer/songwriter, with foundations in jazz and swing styles, Phoebe Hunt makes an impressive creative leap with her next project and her alt-folk rock band The Gatherers. It’s the culmination of a five year journey that has taken her from her Austin roots through Music Row, Brooklyn, even to India to study with seventh-generation master violinist Kala Ramnath. Along the way, Phoebe found her voice and delivered her most inspired set of songs to date — the soundtrack to her self-discovery. Shanti’s Shadow marks an arrival for Phoebe Hunt, whose artistic and personal journeys have deep story lines.

Tickets to Phoebe Hunt & The Gatherers are $81 and includes taxes and fees. Tickets will go on sale to Friends of 1927 on Friday, January 6; they will go on sale to the public on Wednesday, January 18.