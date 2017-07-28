Barrels, Bottles & Casks Tours

Tours Available at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Cool off on a hot summer’s eve at Poplar Forest! Bring your friends and family out to Thomas Jefferson’s retreat for the summertime version of our popular Barrels, Bottles & Casks tasting tours.

These guided tours begin in Mr. Jefferson’s kitchen and progress through the villa with stops along the way to sample different beverages and share insights about the types of foods enjoyed on the plantation during the hot summer months. A special exhibition of kitchen and dining artifacts found during recent archaeological excavations on the plantation will be on view in the Wine Cellar.

Visitors under the age of 21 are welcome; non-alcoholic beverages are available on the tour. Tickets are $25 per person and are available for purchase online or by calling the Museum Shop at 434.534.8120.