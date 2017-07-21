AUNTIE Q AND HER WAYWARD GIRLS

This curious compendium of talent - local luminaries and national notables - will create one show in two acts: First Act, Friday night, Second Act on Saturday night. Have a singularly good time: just see one show. To get the full experience, see them both. Songs, poems, dances and digressions will take place on the Center Theatre stage, where it will never be the same show once, let alone twice.

"There are some fabulous performers and thinkers who have agreed to come to Sautee Nacoochee this summer, to meet up with the amazing people here who love to be onstage and have some wicked smart insights into what's going on. All of this together is an experiment in the alchemy of topical performance. What happens when you combine all these elements? Magic, for sure," says Lisa Q Mount, otherwise known as Auntie Q.

Subject matter suitable for adults only. Tickets $15 per show. Special bonus points will be awarded to patrons who see both shows.