Artisan-Made Jewelry Demonstration

Asheville metalsmith Jeri Bartley will be at Gallery of the Mountains on Friday, May 5 from 1 - 5pm demonstrating copper stamping & texturing on jewelry. Jeri’s artisan-made jewelry collection is handcrafted from “locally found, salvaged and bartered materials.” An array of her finished works will also be on display and available for sale.

Since 1984, Gallery of the Mountains has featured American handmade crafts by more than 100 local and regional artists of the Southern Appalachians. The gallery is located inside The Omni Grove Park Inn (Sammons Wing).