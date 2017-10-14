Apple Day: A Celebration of Appalachian Heritage and Arts and Crafts Fair

Apple Day and the Arts and Crafts Fair are combined this year. Enjoy crisp mountain air and beautiful fall foliage. Celebrate the fruits of fall. Enjoy games, hay rides, bluegrass music and great food. See apple butter making, pelt displays, campfire cooking, clogging, and traditional Appalachian artisan and craft demonstrations. The Arts and Crafts Fair features artisans and crafters from throughout the region. See quilts, birdhouses, ceramics, candles, wood crafts, jewelry, photography, baskets and more. Except for parking, it's free.